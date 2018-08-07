Precision Cont standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.01 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 -- -- Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 -- -- EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 -0.06 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.05 -0.10 Other Income 0.04 4.72 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 4.76 -0.04 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 4.76 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.01 4.76 -0.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 4.76 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 4.76 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 22.38 22.38 22.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 2.13 -0.03 Diluted EPS -- 2.13 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 2.13 -0.03 Diluted EPS -- 2.13 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 1.94 Share Holding (%) -- -- 86.48 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.01 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 2.64 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.29 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 97.36 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 13.16 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited