Precision Camsh Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in March 2021 up 20.33% from Rs. 109.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in March 2021 down 19.16% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.32 crore in March 2021 up 14.78% from Rs. 29.03 crore in March 2020.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 59.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.59% returns over the last 6 months and 150.31% over the last 12 months.

Precision Camshafts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations131.21114.96109.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations131.21114.96109.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.4036.0429.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.67-6.83-2.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.7815.9616.19
Depreciation9.469.0412.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.8744.1140.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3716.6512.66
Other Income4.4910.793.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8627.4416.57
Interest0.810.310.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0527.1315.63
Exceptional Items----7.57
P/L Before Tax23.0527.1323.20
Tax5.706.931.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3520.2021.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3520.2021.46
Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.832.132.26
Diluted EPS1.832.132.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.832.132.26
Diluted EPS1.832.132.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Precision Camsh #Precision Camshafts #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 01:44 pm

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

