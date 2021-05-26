Precision Camsh Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.21 crore in March 2021 up 20.33% from Rs. 109.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in March 2021 down 19.16% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.32 crore in March 2021 up 14.78% from Rs. 29.03 crore in March 2020.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 59.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.59% returns over the last 6 months and 150.31% over the last 12 months.