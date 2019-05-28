Precision Camsh Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.87 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.87 crore in March 2019 up 17.35% from Rs. 104.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2019 up 116.78% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.55 crore in March 2019 up 52.59% from Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2018.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2018.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 55.75 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.50% returns over the last 6 months and -47.23% over the last 12 months.