    Precision Camsh Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.89 crore, up 16.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.89 crore in June 2023 up 16.43% from Rs. 146.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2023 up 62.39% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2023 up 35.78% from Rs. 25.80 crore in June 2022.

    Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

    Precision Camsh shares closed at 251.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 144.58% returns over the last 6 months and 92.24% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Camshafts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.89168.80146.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.89168.80146.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.4655.4553.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.751.60-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9621.7917.84
    Depreciation9.208.299.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.0768.1651.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4513.5115.01
    Other Income7.387.821.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8321.3216.59
    Interest0.991.460.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8419.8715.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.8419.8715.93
    Tax5.215.833.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6314.0412.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6314.0412.09
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.481.27
    Diluted EPS2.071.481.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.481.27
    Diluted EPS2.071.481.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

