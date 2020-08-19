Precision Camsh Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.55 crore, down 65.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.55 crore in June 2020 down 65.66% from Rs. 115.17 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2020 down 22.08% from Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2020 down 69.24% from Rs. 28.15 crore in June 2019.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2019.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 34.95 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -12.73% over the last 12 months.