Precision Camsh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 144.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 16.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 32.58 crore in December 2021.