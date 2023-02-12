 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Precision Camsh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 144.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 16.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 32.58 crore in December 2021.

Precision Camshafts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 150.60 160.17 144.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 150.60 160.17 144.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.82 58.91 48.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 -1.38 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.19 20.18 16.11
Depreciation 9.62 9.23 9.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.46 60.16 48.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.06 13.07 22.45
Other Income 20.46 3.63 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.51 16.70 23.28
Interest 0.82 0.78 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.69 15.92 22.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.69 15.92 22.59
Tax 8.93 3.86 6.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.76 12.06 16.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.76 12.06 16.47
Equity Share Capital 94.99 94.99 94.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 1.27 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.40 1.27 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.40 1.27 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.40 1.27 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited