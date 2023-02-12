English
    Precision Camsh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 144.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 16.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 32.58 crore in December 2021.

    Precision Camshafts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.60160.17144.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.60160.17144.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.8258.9148.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-1.38-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1920.1816.11
    Depreciation9.629.239.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.4660.1648.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0613.0722.45
    Other Income20.463.630.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5116.7023.28
    Interest0.820.780.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6915.9222.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.6915.9222.59
    Tax8.933.866.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7612.0616.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7612.0616.47
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.401.271.74
    Diluted EPS2.401.271.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.401.271.74
    Diluted EPS2.401.271.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited