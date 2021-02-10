Precision Camsh Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.96 crore, up 3.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.96 crore in December 2020 up 3.99% from Rs. 110.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in December 2020 down 18.63% from Rs. 24.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.48 crore in December 2020 up 3.31% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2019.

Precision Camsh EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2019.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 48.20 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.74% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.