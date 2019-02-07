Precision Camsh Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.46 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.46 crore in December 2018 up 16.58% from Rs. 93.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2018 up 22.08% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2018 up 17.69% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2017.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 55.30 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.10% returns over the last 6 months and -50.27% over the last 12 months.