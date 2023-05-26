English
    Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.57 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.57 crore in March 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 229.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 up 59.34% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.90 crore in March 2023 up 9.81% from Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2022.

    Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

    Precision Camsh shares closed at 165.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.04% returns over the last 6 months and 66.40% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Camshafts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.57277.88229.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.57277.88229.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.95162.44127.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.93-36.45-41.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1647.7942.28
    Depreciation18.6119.4833.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.8777.7175.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.916.92-8.48
    Other Income8.3820.454.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2927.37-3.94
    Interest2.982.091.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3125.29-5.92
    Exceptional Items----14.40
    P/L Before Tax11.3125.298.48
    Tax0.207.491.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.1117.806.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.1117.806.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.1117.806.97
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.870.73
    Diluted EPS1.171.870.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.870.73
    Diluted EPS1.171.870.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
