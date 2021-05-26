Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore in March 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 179.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 down 285.96% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 56.6% from Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 59.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.59% returns over the last 6 months and 150.31% over the last 12 months.