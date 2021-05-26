MARKET NEWS

Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore in March 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 179.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 down 285.96% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 56.6% from Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 59.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.59% returns over the last 6 months and 150.31% over the last 12 months.

Precision Camshafts
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations218.83209.29179.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations218.83209.29179.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials91.4281.3091.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.91-7.70-11.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.7243.4635.71
Depreciation21.6620.0422.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.9163.2735.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.988.904.91
Other Income3.8110.483.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1719.398.60
Interest2.171.892.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.3417.506.49
Exceptional Items-----13.26
P/L Before Tax-10.3417.50-6.77
Tax5.136.320.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.4711.17-7.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.4711.17-7.00
Minority Interest----2.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.4711.17-4.01
Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.631.18-0.42
Diluted EPS-1.631.18-0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.631.18-0.42
Diluted EPS-1.631.18-0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

