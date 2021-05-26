Precision Camsh Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore, up 21.93% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:
Net Sales at Rs 218.83 crore in March 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 179.47 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2021 down 285.96% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 56.6% from Rs. 31.08 crore in March 2020.
Precision Camsh shares closed at 59.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.59% returns over the last 6 months and 150.31% over the last 12 months.
|Precision Camshafts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|218.83
|209.29
|179.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|218.83
|209.29
|179.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.42
|81.30
|91.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.91
|-7.70
|-11.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.72
|43.46
|35.71
|Depreciation
|21.66
|20.04
|22.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.91
|63.27
|35.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.98
|8.90
|4.91
|Other Income
|3.81
|10.48
|3.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.17
|19.39
|8.60
|Interest
|2.17
|1.89
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.34
|17.50
|6.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-13.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.34
|17.50
|-6.77
|Tax
|5.13
|6.32
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.47
|11.17
|-7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.47
|11.17
|-7.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|2.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.47
|11.17
|-4.01
|Equity Share Capital
|94.99
|94.99
|94.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|1.18
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|1.18
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|1.18
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|1.18
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
