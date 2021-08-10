Precision Camsh Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore, up 113.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore in June 2021 up 113.22% from Rs. 97.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2021 up 271.38% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2021 up 197.74% from Rs. 10.60 crore in June 2020.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 94.00 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.43% returns over the last 6 months and 182.71% over the last 12 months.