 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Precision Camsh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 244.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.85 crore in December 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

Precision Camshafts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.88 273.76 244.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.88 273.76 244.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 162.44 103.28 94.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.45 20.07 6.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.79 43.23 38.52
Depreciation 19.48 18.42 18.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.71 77.16 66.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.92 11.60 18.45
Other Income 20.45 3.32 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.37 14.92 19.29
Interest 2.09 1.67 1.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.29 13.25 17.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.29 13.25 17.63
Tax 7.49 3.31 5.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.80 9.94 11.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.80 9.94 11.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.80 9.94 11.63
Equity Share Capital 94.99 94.99 94.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 1.05 1.22
Diluted EPS 1.87 1.05 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 1.05 1.22
Diluted EPS 1.87 1.05 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited