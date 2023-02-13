Precision Camsh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 244.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.85 crore in December 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.