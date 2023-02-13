English
    Precision Camsh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Precision Camshafts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 244.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.85 crore in December 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

    Precision Camshafts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.88273.76244.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.88273.76244.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials162.44103.2894.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.4520.076.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7943.2338.52
    Depreciation19.4818.4218.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.7177.1666.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9211.6018.45
    Other Income20.453.320.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3714.9219.29
    Interest2.091.671.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2913.2517.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.2913.2517.63
    Tax7.493.315.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.809.9411.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.809.9411.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.809.9411.63
    Equity Share Capital94.9994.9994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.871.051.22
    Diluted EPS1.871.051.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.871.051.22
    Diluted EPS1.871.051.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited