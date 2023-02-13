Precision Camsh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.88 crore in December 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 244.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2022 up 52.98% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.85 crore in December 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

Precision Camsh EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

Precision Camsh shares closed at 102.85 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.40% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.