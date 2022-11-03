 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 114.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2022 down 42.17% from Rs. 23.95 crore in September 2021.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 28.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.

Praxis Home Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.57 103.56 114.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.57 103.56 114.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.91 48.72 73.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.32 16.06 -5.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.80 16.87 18.14
Depreciation 6.31 7.25 11.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.21 26.12 24.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.98 -11.47 -7.49
Other Income 23.52 11.71 20.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.54 0.25 12.85
Interest 5.03 4.64 6.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.51 -4.39 6.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.51 -4.39 6.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.51 -4.39 6.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.51 -4.39 6.77
Equity Share Capital 37.65 37.65 15.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 -0.58 2.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.58 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 -0.58 2.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 -0.58 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
