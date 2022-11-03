Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 114.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2022 down 42.17% from Rs. 23.95 crore in September 2021.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 28.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.