    Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 114.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 down 62.97% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2022 down 42.17% from Rs. 23.95 crore in September 2021.

    Praxis Home Ret EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

    Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 28.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.

    Praxis Home Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.57103.56114.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.57103.56114.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.9148.7273.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.3216.06-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8016.8718.14
    Depreciation6.317.2511.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.2126.1224.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.98-11.47-7.49
    Other Income23.5211.7120.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.540.2512.85
    Interest5.034.646.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.51-4.396.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.51-4.396.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.51-4.396.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.51-4.396.77
    Equity Share Capital37.6537.6515.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-0.582.14
    Diluted EPS0.33-0.582.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-0.582.14
    Diluted EPS0.33-0.582.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

