Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.00 crore, up 35.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.00 crore in September 2021 up 35.44% from Rs. 84.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021 up 119.49% from Rs. 34.75 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.95 crore in September 2021 up 325.09% from Rs. 10.64 crore in September 2020.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.57 in September 2020.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 33.50 on October 26, 2021 (NSE)