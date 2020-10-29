Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, down 56.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in September 2020 down 56.36% from Rs. 192.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.75 crore in September 2020 down 88.08% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.64 crore in September 2020 down 274.71% from Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2019.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 31.80 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)