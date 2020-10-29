Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, down 56.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in September 2020 down 56.36% from Rs. 192.84 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.75 crore in September 2020 down 88.08% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.64 crore in September 2020 down 274.71% from Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2019.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 31.80 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)
|Praxis Home Retail Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.17
|23.14
|192.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.17
|23.14
|192.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.91
|8.31
|115.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.04
|8.62
|1.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.07
|8.01
|23.58
|Depreciation
|14.48
|14.50
|14.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.60
|13.15
|46.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.94
|-29.44
|-8.37
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.02
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.12
|-29.42
|-8.06
|Interest
|9.63
|9.43
|10.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.75
|-38.85
|-18.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.75
|-38.85
|-18.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.75
|-38.85
|-18.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.75
|-38.85
|-18.48
|Equity Share Capital
|13.82
|13.82
|12.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.57
|-14.06
|-7.50
|Diluted EPS
|-12.57
|-14.06
|-7.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.57
|-14.06
|-7.50
|Diluted EPS
|-12.57
|-14.06
|-7.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am