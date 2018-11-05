Praxis Home Ret Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 183.17 crore, up 90.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 183.17 crore in September 2018 up 90.98% from Rs. 95.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2018 up 178.62% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2018 up 137.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2017.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2017.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 170.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE)