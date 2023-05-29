Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore, down 33.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore in March 2023 down 33.45% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2023 down 648.65% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 66.51% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 20.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.