Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore, down 33.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore in March 2023 down 33.45% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2023 down 648.65% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 66.51% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 20.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.
|Praxis Home Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.35
|105.57
|107.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.35
|105.57
|107.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.02
|41.91
|64.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.78
|19.79
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.05
|14.64
|17.09
|Depreciation
|13.33
|9.14
|10.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.66
|20.89
|31.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.49
|-0.79
|-17.10
|Other Income
|4.44
|0.80
|25.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.05
|0.01
|7.91
|Interest
|5.52
|6.57
|5.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.57
|-6.55
|2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.57
|-6.55
|2.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.57
|-6.55
|2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.57
|-6.55
|2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|37.84
|37.65
|37.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.87
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.87
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.87
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.87
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited