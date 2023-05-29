English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore, down 33.45% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.35 crore in March 2023 down 33.45% from Rs. 107.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2023 down 648.65% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 66.51% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022.

    Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 20.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.

    Praxis Home Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.35105.57107.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.35105.57107.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0241.9164.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.7819.790.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0514.6417.09
    Depreciation13.339.1410.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6620.8931.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.49-0.79-17.10
    Other Income4.440.8025.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.050.017.91
    Interest5.526.575.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.57-6.552.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.57-6.552.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.57-6.552.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.57-6.552.29
    Equity Share Capital37.8437.6537.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.67-0.870.30
    Diluted EPS-1.67-0.870.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.67-0.870.30
    Diluted EPS-1.67-0.870.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am