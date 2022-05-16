 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.20 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.20 crore in March 2022 up 14.67% from Rs. 93.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 116.12% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022 up 201.45% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 40.25 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Praxis Home Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.20 129.56 93.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.20 129.56 93.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.92 111.77 50.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 -37.85 6.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.09 16.53 17.73
Depreciation 10.84 10.84 13.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.13 27.29 36.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.10 0.98 -30.43
Other Income 25.02 14.46 23.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.91 15.44 -7.23
Interest 5.62 5.38 6.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.29 10.07 -14.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.29 10.07 -14.23
Tax -- -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.29 10.07 -14.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.29 10.07 -14.21
Equity Share Capital 37.65 37.65 15.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 2.26 -4.75
Diluted EPS 0.30 2.26 -4.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 2.26 -4.75
Diluted EPS 0.30 2.26 -4.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
