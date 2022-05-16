Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.20 crore, up 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.20 crore in March 2022 up 14.67% from Rs. 93.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 116.12% from Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2022 up 201.45% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 40.25 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)