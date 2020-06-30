Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.68 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.68 crore in March 2020 down 4.05% from Rs. 159.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2020 up 0.61% from Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 98.68% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2019.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 36.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)