Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.68 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.68 crore in March 2020 down 4.05% from Rs. 159.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2020 up 0.61% from Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 up 98.68% from Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2019.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 36.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)
|Praxis Home Retail Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.68
|195.06
|159.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.68
|195.06
|159.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.11
|110.64
|67.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.26
|7.01
|33.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.03
|23.10
|22.58
|Depreciation
|14.51
|14.85
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.73
|40.96
|59.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.97
|-1.49
|-23.96
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.81
|-1.36
|-23.03
|Interest
|10.04
|10.52
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.84
|-11.88
|-24.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.84
|-11.88
|-24.13
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.86
|-11.88
|-25.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.86
|-11.88
|-25.01
|Equity Share Capital
|13.82
|12.32
|12.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.93
|-4.82
|-10.21
|Diluted EPS
|-9.93
|-4.82
|-10.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.93
|-4.82
|-10.21
|Diluted EPS
|-9.93
|-4.82
|-10.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:33 am