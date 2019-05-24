Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.12 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.12 crore in March 2019 up 13.81% from Rs. 139.81 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2019 down 1915.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2019 down 3356.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 138.85 on May 23, 2019 (NSE)
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|Praxis Home Retail Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.12
|183.24
|139.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.12
|183.24
|139.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|67.80
|105.50
|108.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.04
|-1.43
|-24.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.58
|20.98
|15.19
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.08
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.44
|56.98
|43.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.96
|1.12
|-3.02
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.02
|2.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.03
|1.15
|-0.69
|Interest
|1.10
|0.69
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.13
|0.45
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.13
|0.45
|-2.03
|Tax
|0.88
|-0.01
|-0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.01
|0.46
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.01
|0.46
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|12.32
|12.32
|12.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|0.19
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|0.19
|-1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.21
|0.19
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-10.21
|0.19
|-1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited