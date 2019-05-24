Praxis Home Ret Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.12 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.12 crore in March 2019 up 13.81% from Rs. 139.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2019 down 1915.65% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2019 down 3356.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 138.85 on May 23, 2019 (NSE)