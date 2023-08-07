Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, down 51.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in June 2023 down 51.39% from Rs. 103.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2023 down 351.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2023 down 187.07% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 17.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.84% over the last 12 months.