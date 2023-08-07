English
    Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, down 51.39% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in June 2023 down 51.39% from Rs. 103.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2023 down 351.94% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2023 down 187.07% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022.

    Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 17.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.84% over the last 12 months.

    Praxis Home Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3471.35103.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3471.35103.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.9121.0248.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.8320.7816.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1112.0516.87
    Depreciation8.7813.337.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3115.6626.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.60-11.49-11.47
    Other Income0.304.4411.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.31-7.050.25
    Interest4.555.524.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.86-12.57-4.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.86-12.57-4.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.86-12.57-4.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.86-12.57-4.39
    Equity Share Capital62.4837.8437.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-1.67-0.58
    Diluted EPS-2.45-1.67-0.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-1.67-0.58
    Diluted EPS-2.45-1.67-0.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

