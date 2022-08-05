 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore, up 115.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore in June 2022 up 115.15% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 11.16 crore in June 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 32.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -53.77% returns over the last 6 months and 26.86% over the last 12 months.

Praxis Home Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.56 107.20 48.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.56 107.20 48.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.72 64.92 38.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.06 0.31 -7.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.87 17.09 13.94
Depreciation 7.25 10.84 10.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.12 31.13 14.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.47 -17.10 -21.28
Other Income 11.71 25.02 22.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 7.91 1.06
Interest 4.64 5.62 5.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.39 2.29 -4.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.39 2.29 -4.89
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.39 2.29 -4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.39 2.29 -4.89
Equity Share Capital 37.65 37.65 15.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 0.30 -1.58
Diluted EPS -0.58 0.30 -1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 0.30 -1.58
Diluted EPS -0.58 0.30 -1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:15 pm
