Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore, up 115.15% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore in June 2022 up 115.15% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 11.16 crore in June 2021.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 32.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -53.77% returns over the last 6 months and 26.86% over the last 12 months.
|Praxis Home Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.56
|107.20
|48.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.56
|107.20
|48.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|48.72
|64.92
|38.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.06
|0.31
|-7.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.87
|17.09
|13.94
|Depreciation
|7.25
|10.84
|10.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.12
|31.13
|14.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.47
|-17.10
|-21.28
|Other Income
|11.71
|25.02
|22.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|7.91
|1.06
|Interest
|4.64
|5.62
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.39
|2.29
|-4.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.39
|2.29
|-4.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.39
|2.29
|-4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.39
|2.29
|-4.89
|Equity Share Capital
|37.65
|37.65
|15.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.30
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.30
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.30
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.30
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited