Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore, up 115.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.56 crore in June 2022 up 115.15% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2022 down 32.8% from Rs. 11.16 crore in June 2021.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 32.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -54.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.08% over the last 12 months.