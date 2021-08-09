Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.13 crore, up 107.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.13 crore in June 2021 up 107.99% from Rs. 23.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021 up 87.4% from Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in June 2021 up 174.8% from Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2020.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 44.80 on August 06, 2021 (NSE)