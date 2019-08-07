Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in June 2019 up 2.2% from Rs. 158.69 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2019 down 639.23% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 14.72% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2018.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 72.45 on August 06, 2019 (NSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 05:34 pm