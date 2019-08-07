Praxis Home Ret Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.19 crore in June 2019 up 2.2% from Rs. 158.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2019 down 639.23% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 down 14.72% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2018.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 72.45 on August 06, 2019 (NSE)