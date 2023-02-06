Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 down 165.12% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 26.28 crore in December 2021.