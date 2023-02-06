Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 down 165.12% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 26.28 crore in December 2021.
Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 25.65 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Praxis Home Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.57
|105.57
|129.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.57
|105.57
|129.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.91
|46.91
|111.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.79
|20.32
|-37.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.64
|16.80
|16.53
|Depreciation
|9.14
|6.31
|10.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.89
|31.21
|27.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-15.98
|0.98
|Other Income
|0.80
|23.52
|14.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|7.54
|15.44
|Interest
|6.57
|5.03
|5.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.55
|2.51
|10.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.55
|2.51
|10.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.55
|2.51
|10.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.55
|2.51
|10.07
|Equity Share Capital
|37.65
|37.65
|37.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.33
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.33
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.33
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.33
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited