Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 down 165.12% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 26.28 crore in December 2021.

Praxis Home Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.57 105.57 129.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.57 105.57 129.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.91 46.91 111.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.79 20.32 -37.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.64 16.80 16.53
Depreciation 9.14 6.31 10.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.89 31.21 27.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 -15.98 0.98
Other Income 0.80 23.52 14.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 7.54 15.44
Interest 6.57 5.03 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.55 2.51 10.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.55 2.51 10.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.55 2.51 10.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.55 2.51 10.07
Equity Share Capital 37.65 37.65 37.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.33 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.33 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.33 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.33 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited