English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praxis Home Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 129.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 down 165.12% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.18% from Rs. 26.28 crore in December 2021.

    Praxis Home Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.57105.57129.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.57105.57129.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.9146.91111.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.7920.32-37.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6416.8016.53
    Depreciation9.146.3110.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8931.2127.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.79-15.980.98
    Other Income0.8023.5214.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.017.5415.44
    Interest6.575.035.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.552.5110.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.552.5110.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.552.5110.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.552.5110.07
    Equity Share Capital37.6537.6537.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.332.26
    Diluted EPS-0.870.332.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.870.332.26
    Diluted EPS-0.870.332.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited