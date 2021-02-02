Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.30 crore, down 42.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.30 crore in December 2020 down 42.43% from Rs. 195.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2020 down 29.8% from Rs. 11.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2020 down 47.22% from Rs. 13.49 crore in December 2019.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 59.25 on February 01, 2021 (NSE)