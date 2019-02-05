Praxis Home Ret Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 183.24 crore, up 27.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.24 crore in December 2018 up 27.32% from Rs. 143.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 146.97% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 612.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Praxis Home Ret EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

Praxis Home Ret shares closed at 165.35 on February 04, 2019 (NSE)