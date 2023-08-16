PRAVEG Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, down 40.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in June 2023 down 40.33% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 79.34% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2023 down 42.89% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022.

PRAVEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.

PRAVEG shares closed at 494.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 191.46% over the last 12 months.