Praveg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.98 crore, up 8712.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.98 crore in December 2020 up 8712.3% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2020 up 2673.27% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2020 up 3905.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Praveg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Praveg shares closed at 67.10 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)