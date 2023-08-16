English
    PRAVEG Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, down 40.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PRAVEG are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in June 2023 down 40.33% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 79.34% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2023 down 42.89% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022.

    PRAVEG EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2022.

    PRAVEG shares closed at 494.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 191.46% over the last 12 months.

    PRAVEG
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9718.7220.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9718.7220.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.811.741.36
    Depreciation3.242.260.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.707.3410.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.227.387.68
    Other Income0.480.280.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.707.667.68
    Interest0.060.240.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.647.427.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.647.427.56
    Tax0.472.251.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.175.175.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.175.175.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.175.175.65
    Equity Share Capital22.0220.9218.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.532.683.06
    Diluted EPS0.512.683.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.532.683.06
    Diluted EPS0.512.683.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:44 am

