Praveg Commu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, up 452.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 452.17% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2022 up 1357.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022 up 882.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Praveg Commu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

Praveg Commu shares closed at 167.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 52.07% over the last 12 months.