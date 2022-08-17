English
    Praveg Commu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, up 452.17% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Praveg Communications (India) Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 452.17% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2022 up 1357.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022 up 882.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

    Praveg Commu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

    Praveg Commu shares closed at 167.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 52.07% over the last 12 months.

    Praveg Communications (India) Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0516.693.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0516.693.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.250.97
    Depreciation0.970.880.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.047.961.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.686.600.60
    Other Income0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.686.610.62
    Interest0.120.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.566.480.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.566.480.52
    Tax1.911.800.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.654.680.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.654.680.39
    Equity Share Capital18.4818.4818.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.530.21
    Diluted EPS3.062.530.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.530.21
    Diluted EPS3.062.530.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
