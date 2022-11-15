Praveg Commu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, up 94.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in September 2022 up 94.33% from Rs. 8.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2022 up 257.51% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in September 2022 up 208.06% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

Praveg Commu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

Praveg Commu shares closed at 249.35 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.45% returns over the last 6 months and 99.16% over the last 12 months.