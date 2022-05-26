Praveg Commu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore in March 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2022 down 9.71% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022 down 1.71% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2021.

Praveg Commu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2021.

Praveg Commu shares closed at 167.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.98% returns over the last 6 months and 128.80% over the last 12 months.