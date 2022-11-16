Pratiksha Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in September 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 97.78% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 29.55 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.55% over the last 12 months.