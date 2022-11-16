English
    Pratiksha Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore, down 26.59% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pratiksha Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.17 crore in September 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 97.78% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    Pratiksha Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

    Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 29.55 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.55% over the last 12 months.

    Pratiksha Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.172.904.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.172.904.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.244.053.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-2.050.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.310.31
    Depreciation0.090.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.480.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.030.24
    Other Income0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.030.24
    Interest0.030.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.030.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.030.24
    Tax0.010.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.010.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.010.22
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.010.92
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.010.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.010.92
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.010.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

