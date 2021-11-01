Pratiksha Chem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 65.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in September 2021 up 65.45% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 up 84.41% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 27.35 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 336.20% returns over the last 6 months