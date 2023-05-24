Pratiksha Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, down 60.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in March 2023 down 60.01% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 23.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.63% returns over the last 6 months and -18.87% over the last 12 months.