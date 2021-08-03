Pratiksha Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 141.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in June 2021 up 141.54% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 873.87% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 13.59 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)