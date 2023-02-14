Pratiksha Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 55.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 55.74% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 83.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.