Pratiksha Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 55.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in December 2022 down 55.74% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 83.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 26.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.