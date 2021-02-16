Pratiksha Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, down 31.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2020 down 31.72% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 197.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 17.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 6.30 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.16% returns over the last 6 months