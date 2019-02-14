Pratiksha Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, up 103.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2018 up 103.92% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 597.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Pratiksha Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Pratiksha Chem shares closed at 6.70 on January 15, 2019 (BSE)