 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prataap Snacks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 405.22 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prataap Snacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 405.22 crore in September 2022 up 23.51% from Rs. 328.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 79.33% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.66 crore in September 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 29.10 crore in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in September 2021.

Prataap Snacks shares closed at 914.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.95% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.

Prataap Snacks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.06 323.32 324.77
Other Operating Income 7.16 6.84 3.31
Total Income From Operations 405.22 330.16 328.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 296.21 249.98 238.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.41 0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.28 -0.55 -6.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.06 15.11 13.75
Depreciation 14.30 10.59 10.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.95 66.51 60.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 -11.89 10.71
Other Income 2.53 1.87 8.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.36 -10.02 18.84
Interest 1.84 1.70 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.52 -11.72 17.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.52 -11.72 17.31
Tax 0.51 -3.33 2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.01 -8.39 14.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.01 -8.39 14.55
Equity Share Capital 11.73 11.73 11.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 -3.58 6.20
Diluted EPS 1.28 -3.58 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 -3.58 6.20
Diluted EPS 1.28 -3.58 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Prataap Snacks #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.